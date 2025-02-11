At the end of the discussions, the Resident Representative reiterated ECOWAS willingness to support Guinea-Bissau and other Member States, as stated at the meeting of all television and media officials, to ensure greater visibility for ECOWAS.

Ambassador Ngozi Ukaeje, stressed to her host the need for greater visibility of all ECOWAS activities, especially as this is the organisation’s 50th anniversary year. She was taken on a guided tour of the National Television and discussions focused on the challenges facing the TGB.

The visit is part of the development of strategies to enhance the visibility of ECOWAS programmes and activities in Guinea-Bissau. The main objective is to strengthen the capacities of the TGB in order to improve the production of content and the dissemination of ECOWAS programmes and activities at national level.

