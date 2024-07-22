On Thursday, July 11, 2024, the Acting ECOWAS Resident Representative in Burkina Faso, His Excellency Francis Chuks NJOAGUANI, received in audience in Ouagadougou His Excellency Dietrich BECKER, the new Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Questions relating to cooperation between ECOWAS and the Federal Republic of Germany, notably through the GIZ, collaboration with the European Union, the decision to withdraw the countries of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) from ECOWAS, irregular migration of young people from the region to Europe, and the ECOWAS single currency, among others, were on the agenda.

On the question of the withdrawal of ESA countries from ECOWAS, the Resident Representative reiterated the Community’s efforts to bring about a positive outcome to the situation, notably the recent appointment by the region’s Heads of State of three mediators at the highest level, to initiate dialogue with the ESA countries.

The German Ambassador noted that he had perceived a note of pragmatism in the communiqué of the first Summit of ESA Heads of State and hoped that it would be a good starting point for collaboration between the ESA and ECOWAS. He reiterated his country’s readiness to continue supporting ECOWAS in its efforts to achieve regional integration.

The two personalities were delighted with the fruitful exchanges, which enabled them to take stock of current issues and thus strengthen cooperative relations.