The ECOWAS Resident Representative Office in Mali organized a handover ceremony on February 28, 2025, marking the end of the mandate of His Excellency Mr. Mário Gomes Fernandes, Resident Representative. It is worth recalling that His Excellency Mr. Mário G. Fernandes had been redeployed in September 2022 to the position of Resident Representative in Mali, after having held the same functions in the Republic of Guinea.

During this solemn occasion, Mr. Funsho Oladele Ibrahim, Political Advisor and Chargé d’Affaires a.i, spoke on behalf of the staff to express the deep appreciation of all colleagues to Mr. Fernandes. He particularly commended the notable achievements made under his leadership, including the optimization of staff working conditions, the capacity development of civil society organizations, the promotion of the Organization’s achievements through various visibility initiatives, and especially the significant strengthening of cooperative relations between the Organization and the Malian Authorities.

In his address, His Excellency Mr. Mário Gomes Fernandes expressed his satisfaction at hav-ing been able to contribute to the improvement of the professional conditions of the staff, to whom he conveyed his sincere gratitude for their decisive commitment in achieving these tangible results. He also proudly mentioned the strengthening of civil society organizations’ capacities and the efforts made to promote the ownership of ECOWAS achievements by the local population, through the implementation of effective communication strategies.

In conclusion of his speech, he extended to the Malian people his most sincere wishes for prosperity and called for lasting harmony among the nations constituting our regional community