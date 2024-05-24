The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is hosting the District 94 Toastmasters 2024 Conference from 22 to 25 May at the ECOWAS Commission headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, as part of the association’s centenary celebrations under the theme “Building Bridges with Words”. The opening ceremony, which was attended by H.E. Mrs Damtien TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice-President representing H.E. Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission, underlined ECOWAS commitment to regional integration and the promotion of regional integration through platforms such as Toastmasters.

The conference brings together participants from various Member States, who will join in sessions designed to improve their public speaking and leadership skills. The first day of the event was marked by networking sessions, a parade of national delegations and a number of round-table discussions focused on forging links and promoting mutual understanding between participants. To celebrate the region’s cultural diversity, participants marched under the flags of their countries, showcasing their traditions through music, dance and traditional attire.

The organisation of this conference at ECOWAS headquarters underlines the organisation’s dedication to using educational and professional development platforms such as Toastmasters to achieve its vision of a prosperous West Africa. The conference aims to have a lasting impact on regional cooperation by facilitating the exchange of ideas and best practice in communication.