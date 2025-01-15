On tuesday 07 january 2025, the ecowas commission’s Department of Human Development and Social Affairs (HDSA), through the ECOW Gendre Develoment Center (EGDC), held a consultation meeting on the project to build a Hygienic Napkin and Nappy Manufacturing Unit, in the conference room of the Ministry of the Family and Solidarity of the Republic of Senegal.

This important meeting was initiated by the Honourable Commissioner for HDSA of the ECOWAS Commission, Pr Fatou Sow Sarr, in the company of the Director of the EGDC, Acting Director of Legal Affairs and the Director of Administration and General Services of the ECOWAS Commission.

The ECOWAS delegation was received in audience by the Honourable Madame Maimouna DIEYE, Minister for Family and Solidarity of the Republic of Senegal, who magni-fied the excellent cooperation with the ECOWAS Commission through the Gender Promotion and Women’s Empowerment programmes. The Minister reaffirmed Senegal’s commitment to working to consolidate progress for women.

In the same vein, the Commissioner presented her department’s new approach, which consists of creating a global ecosystem to improve ECOWAS programmes in favour of gender equality and women’s empowerment.

She also highlighted the project to build a sanitary napkin and nappy manufacturing unit in Senegal for schoolgirls and women suffering from obstetric fistula, as well as nappies for the elderly.

The audience was followed by a technical meeting to set out the guidelines and identify the priorities for ensuring the success of this ambitious project, which will not only help improve access to feminine hygiene products, but also strengthen local entrepreneurship.

During the meeting, the Ministry for the Family and Solidarity of the Republic of Senegal reaffirmed its firm commitment to supporting this essential initiative for the well-being of women and girls in Senegal.