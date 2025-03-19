The main objective of the workshop is to ensure that the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Information Technology (IT) policies and procedures are aligned with best practice and meet the evolving requirements of the global operating environment. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) IT policy will cover areas such as acceptable use of IT resources, security measures, data management, compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and employee responsibilities.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Darma, Commissioner in charge of Internal Services at the ECOWAS Commission, and H.E. Ambassador Fanta Cissé, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Cote d’Ivoire. For Prof. Nazifi A. Darma, this workshop is part of the drive to strengthen the security of ECOWAS information systems, ensure IT compliance, and improve efficiency and service delivery.

‘This meeting also marks an essential step towards bringing ECOWAS procedures into line with the evaluation criteria of the European Union’s pillars, strengthening partnerships and thus promoting programme funding opportunities’ said the ECOWAS Commissioner for Internal Services, Prof. Nazifi Abdullahi Darma.

The workshop is attended by sectoral directors and experts, and IT managers from ECOWAS Institutions and Specialised Agencies. The workshop is expected to include the study and adoption of a manual of IT policies and procedures, as well as an assessment of the draft data protection policy and new standard operating procedures.

At the end of the meeting, stakeholders are also expected to reach a consensus on the content, implementation plan and finalisation of the new IT policy, and to identify any remaining gaps or problems and strategies.