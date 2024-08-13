On Friday 9 August 2024, the ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate handed over working equipment to the Country Monitors of the ECOWAS Early Warning System (ECOWARN) in Togo. The handover ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Togolese branch of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP-TOGO) in Lomé where the equioment was handed over on behalf of ECOWAS by the Representative of the ECOWAS Early Warning Directorate, Mr Marcel Komi Koko BOSSOU, Acting Head of Systems Management and Planning Division, in the presence of the National Coordinator of WANEP-TOGO, Mr Seyram ADIAKPO.

During the ceremony, the various speeches presented, emphasized the importance of data collection and early warning in West Africa’s changing security context. These data are necessary for the production of security reports, essential elements for decision-making and rapid intervention by ECOWAS bodies, in the face of conflict situations and all risks of human insecurity in the ECOWAS region.

Mr. Bossou, urged the Country Monitors, to intensify efforts to cultivate a culture of relevance and quality in the preparation and submission of their reports.

The kit officially handed over comprises a HP Probook 440 G10 laptop and a Galaxy S23 Ultra smart phone, which are epected to reinforce the operational capacities of the Country Monitors in the production and real-time submission of early warning reports.

The Country Monitors took the opportunity to express their sincere gratitude to the President of the Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, and the Vice-President, H.E. Mme Damtien Larbli TCHITCHINBIDJA, for these working tools that support them in the production of effective data, and pledged to make optimal use of this equipment to improve the quality and promptness of the reports transmitted, thus contributing more effectively to crisis prevention and management in the region.

ECOWARN is a system set up by ECOWAS to provide regional decision-makers with relevant information on incidents, trends in peace and security, and options for intervention. The system is ran by a range of actors, including the ninety-two (92) Country Monitors across ECOWAS Member States.

This initiative is part of the ongoing strengthening of the ECOWARN system, a key component of the ECOWAS conflict prevention, management and resolution mechanism. It bears witness to the regional institution’s commitment to providing its Country Monitors with the resources they need to better fulfill their mission of monitoring and early warning in the service of peace and security in the ECOWAS region.

On Saturday August 3, 2024 in Cotonou, Mr Marcel BOSSOU handed over the same equipment to the Country Monitors in Benin. This program is ongoing for all member states till September 2024.This equipment were funded with the financial support from the African Union’s APSA project.