Mrs. Damtien Larbli TCHINTCHIBIDJA, Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, has called on ECOWAS institutions and specialized agencies, urging them to strengthen their partnership and collaboration for better synergy and harmonization in order to achieve the Community’s objectives.

“An essential factor in the achievement of our common objectives is the consolidation of a strong partnership between institutions on programs and projects,” declared Madame TCHINTCHIBIDJA at the opening of the coordination meeting of Focal Points of ECOWAS Institutions and Specialized Agencies of the Commission, on Tuesday November 13, 2023 in Lomé, Republic of Togo.

In her opening speech, read by the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Togo, Ambassador Barros Bacar BANJAI, the Vice -President underlined the importance of this meeting, the very first since she took office at ECOWAS, highlighting its contribution to strengthening relations between institutions in favor of promoting regional integration.

She noted that the meeting, is part of the implementation of ECOWAS Vision 2050, which will provide an opportunity for participants to familiarize themselves with its various pillars.

The next 2 days will create a platform for all participants to build partnership between their various organizations and diagnose the problems and challenges hampering the development of relations within ECOWAS.

In addition, the meeting aimed to examine the communication strategies of the various institutions to increase the visibility of the Community’s activities and achievements.

During the two (2) days meeting, participants representing various ECOWAS institutions and specialized agencies, including the ECOWAS Court of Justice and Parliament, will not only deliberate on the difficulties linked to inter-institutional collaboration, but will also formulate recommendations for solutions to tackle the challenges inherent in relations between ECOWAS institutions.

Finally, Madame TCHINTCHIBIDJA urged participants to contribute actively and responsibly to finding solutions to common problems. You need to be open and transparent, talk to each other, share your experiences and expertise in order to learn and unlearn, so that ECOWAS can prospers as a formidable Community, she said.