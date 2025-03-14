The ECOWAS Commission reaffirmed its commitment to staff welfare and financial stability during a courtesy visit from the ECOWAS Staff Mutual Credit Union (ESMCU) at its headquarters in Abuja on March 12, 2025. The discussions focused on strengthening institutional collaboration, addressing financial challenges, and preparing for the Union’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 27, 2025.

Led by Mr. Jimmy Ife-Ilori, President of ESMCU, the delegation expressed appreciation for the Commission’s continued support and provided insights into the upcoming AGM. The meeting will focus on expanding financial services, enhancing staff support mechanisms, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the credit union in light of evolving economic and institutional dynamics.

The delegation also raised concerns regarding the withdrawal of three ECOWAS member states and its impact on staff with financial commitments to ESMCU. They sought the Commission’s guidance in ensuring a smooth transition for affected employees while safeguarding the credit union’s financial stability.

President H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray reaffirmed ECOWAS’s dedication to upholding financial integrity and protecting staff interests. He acknowledged the concerns and emphasized that the Commission is actively assessing measures to manage financial obligations responsibly. He also underscored the crucial role of ESMCU in supporting the financial well-being of ECOWAS employees.

As both institutions navigate these changes, discussions centered on implementing practical solutions to safeguard financial commitments and ensure continuity for ESMCU members. ECOWAS and ESMCU will continue working closely in the coming weeks to develop sustainable strategies, with key outcomes set to be addressed at the March 27 AGM.