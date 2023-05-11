The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, yesterday May 10, 2023, presented the report on the State of the Community to the ECOWAS Parliament. The presentation is in line with the provisions of the Supplementary Act which mandates the President of the Commission to address the Parliament twice a year on the implementation of the community work programmes. Beyond meeting the regulatory requirements of the institution, the aim of this report presentation is to share recent developments in the region and take stock of the implementation of the ECOWAS work programme.

In his presentation, the President touched on several themes including macroeconomic and financial performance, trade, energy, transport, human development and social affairs, culture, youth, and peace and stability with an emphasis on results recorded on various programmes implemented by the institution.

He said while the global economy deteriorated markedly amid high inflation, aggressive monetary tightening, and uncertainties from both the war in Ukraine and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the regional economic performance mimicked the global economic performance, with agriculture remaining resilient, manufacturing and services being seriously impacted with the rising global inflation and increasing cost of inputs for manufacturing.

Despite these challenges, President Touray stated the Commission will continue to work on delivering the strategic 4×4 objectives of the present administration and accelerate the implementation of regional programmes for the well-being of the people of the Community space.