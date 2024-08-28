His Excellency Mr. Omar Alieu Turay, President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the Ministry of Foreign Affair. According to the Foreign Ministry’s release, Mr. Turay extolled Liberia for its peaceful transition of power, which, according to him, serves as a shining example that democracy is thriving in the region. He assured Liberia of ECOWAS’ continued support in nation-building, enhancing peace, security, and governance. He emphasized the need for reconciliation and inclusion, which are vital to nation-building and effective governance.

Receiving the ECOWAS Commission President, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration, Dr. Ibrahim Nyei, expressed gratitude for the visit and thanked the ECOWAS President for his leadership and reforms at the regional level. Dr. Nyei also used the occasion to acknowledge ECOWAS’ technical and financial support, which was instrumental in the democratic milestone achieved by Liberia during the 2023 elections. He recalled ECOWAS’ support during the 1990s and 2003 civil wars and assured the ECOWAS President of His Excellency President Joseph Boakai, Sr.’s commitment to further consolidating Liberia’s democracy while taking bold steps to address reconciliation.

Dr. Nyei also highlighted that one of the main challenges to transitional recovery and post-conflict reconciliation has been the lack of accountability for war crimes and economic crimes, which have haunted Liberia for some time. He noted that President Boakai has begun addressing this issue by signing the bill establishing a war crimes court. He called on ECOWAS for technical and financial support for transitional justice in Liberia. He concluded by thanking ECOWAS for endorsing Liberia’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.