The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H. E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray has met with the members of the African Diplomatic Corps to brief them on ECOWAS activities since the inception of the present administration particularly the progress made on the 4×4 strategic plan geared toward achieving the “ECOWAS of the People” agenda. The event which took place at Wells Carlton Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria was well attended by the Diplomatic Missions led by the Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps and High Commissioner of the Republic of Cameroon, H.E Abbas Ibrahima Salaheddine.

President Touray thanked the envoys for their engagements with the Commission over the years and explained the 4×4 strategic plans as Enhanced Regional Peace and Security, Deeper Regional Integration, Good Governance and inclusive&Sustainable Development. He added that to achieve the plan, two enablers namely Capable Institutions and Equitable Partnerships were developed. He urged the envoys to further partner with the Commission to accelerate the success of the plan.

In his response, the Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps and High Commissioner of the Republic of Cameroon, H.E. Abbas Ibrahima Salaheddine thanked the management of the ECOWAS Commission for this initiative of meeting them for the first time and hoped that such meetings become a regular event to discuss security and economic issues across the region. Mr Ibrahima Salaheddine stated that meetings like this bridge information gaps and foster cooperation between ECOWAS and Diplomatic Missions.