The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has launched its new website today, October 16, 2022.

The ECOWAS website is the foremost medium of communicating and promoting ECOWAS initiatives, programmes and activities (www.ECOWAS.int). The institutional site is presented in the three official languages (English, French, and Portuguese) and is based on the WORDPRESS content management system.

The website went LIVE after it was unveiled by H.E. Damtien L. TCHINTCHIBIDJA, the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission. Speaking on behalf of H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, the President of the ECOWAS Commission. She encouraged all Departments, Directorates and Agencies to work with the Directorate of Communication on content management of the website to harness the opportunity to create visibility and engage community citizens on their interventions, programmes and activities to achieve shared prosperity and the common Vision “ECOWAS of the People: Peace and Prosperity to all”.

The new site was designed to be faster than ever, easier to navigate, improved security, and more user-friendly. We welcome visitors with featured content focused on our daily activities and Major Projects. Our visitors will now find updated and detailed information about all our Departments, Directorates and programmes

The Site is built with current technologies ensuring a seamless page transitions, elegant User Interface and easy navigation. A new website that Conforms with the Latest W3C accessibility Standards, and so much more.