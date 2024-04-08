The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) reinforces its commitment to youth empowerment and regional development through the active participation of Professor Fatou SOW SARR, Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, at the inaugural Global Youth Dialogue held in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, on April 5-6, 2024.

At the heart of the dialogue, which convened under the auspices of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Professor SOW SARR outlined ECOWAS’s comprehensive strategy to engage young people in the social and economic spheres. “Our presence here, courtesy of an invitation by UNFPA and with the gracious support of the Republic of Benin, signifies our unwavering dedication to nurturing the ambitions and addressing the challenges faced by the youth across our member states,” Prof. SOW SARR stated.

The forum provided a unique platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences, enabling ECOWAS to showcase its initiatives designed to amplify the voices of young people through innovative webinars and interactive discussions. “We operate in a region beset by myriad challenges – from unemployment and security to terrorism. Addressing these issues head-on is imperative for us, and the youth are crucial partners in this endeavor,” Prof. SOW SARR emphasized.

Highlighting the significance of youth participation in policy formulation, Prof. SOW SARR reassured that the outcome document of the forum would reflect the aspirations and inputs of the youth. “The document we aim to produce will be of the young, by the young, for the young. This is our pledge to ensure that their voices are not only heard but are instrumental in shaping the future,” she conveyed.

In her closing remarks, Prof. Fatou SOW SARR underscored the critical role of young people in the destiny of ECOWAS. “The future of our region rests in the hands of our youth. It is they who will steer ECOWAS towards prosperity and stability.

Their energy, creativity, and vision are the bedrock upon which we will build a resilient and dynamic West Africa,” she concluded.

The participation of Commissioner Fatou SOW SARR at the World Youth Dialogue symbolizes ECOWAS’s resolve to foster a collective consciousness about the pivotal role of African youth in overcoming contemporary challenges and achieving sustainable development.