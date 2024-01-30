The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in partnership with Admedia Communications, is hosting a crucial Crisis Communication Strategy review workshop in Abuja from January 29th to February 2nd, 2024. The objective of this workshop is to strengthen regional stability, peace, and development by promoting transparent communication during times of crisis.

In their opening remarks, Commissioner Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, and Dr Cyriaque Agnekethom, Director of Peacekeeping and Regional Security, emphasised the importance of the workshop in strengthening the organization’s ability to communicate clearly and effectively during times of crisis.

Admedia Communications, a consulting firm that specialises in strategic messaging, media relations, and crisis communication, will add immeasurable value by aiding in the navigation of the complex communication landscape prevalent during pivotal moments.

The first day of the workshop focused on important elements of the Crisis Communication Framework, including the Crisis Communication Plan, Stakeholder Analysis, Message Development, Media Management, and Feedback Mechanisms. To enhance the crisis communication capabilities of ECOWAS, the workshop placed significant emphasis on critical components including media training, collaborative learning, and crisis communication simulations. Active engagement and practical insights through the utilisation of interactive sessions, case study analyses, and simulations

Following a comprehensive evaluation and revision throughout the workshop, the framework presently epitomises the most recent advancements, most effective approaches, and innovative tactics in crisis communication concerning West Africa.