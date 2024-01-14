Ecobank (https://Ecobank.com), the leading pan-African financial services group, unveils its new brand campaign ‘A BETTER WAY | A BETTER AFRICA’ today, at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 (AFCON). Ecobank is a proud official sponsor of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 and is leveraging the unifying, exhilarating, and progressive spirit of African football to demonstrate its commitment to the continent’s sustainable growth. The campaign highlights Ecobank’s drive to empower its clients and customers to achieve their goals for a better future and therefore a better Africa.

Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, said: “At Ecobank, we drive growth in Africa by our delivery of affordable, reliable, and innovative financial services to our clients and customers, while making a significant contribution to Africa’s development. ‘A BETTER WAY | A BETTER AFRICA’ reflects our unwavering dedication to our continent. Driven by our commitment to continuous improvement, we deliver enhanced financial services, greater customer experience, and more customer-centric solutions.”

This brand campaign is based on the results of an extensive pan-African brand survey, addressing the perspectives and opportunities shared during the research.

Jeremy Awori added: “Our pan-African purpose and single gateway platform, as well as the diversity of our leading workforce operating from 35 countries, position us as an enabler and partner for our clients and customers to identify and seize new opportunities.”

The campaign also highlights Ecobank’s digital network and its continent-wide connectivity, including its unified payment ecosystem, which supports market access and business growth, while capitalising on the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The fully integrated campaign features a diverse mix of digital and traditional media and includes a television commercial filmed on the continent. Following the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023, the campaign will continue to be rolled out across Africa.

About Ecobank Group (or ‘Ecobank Transnational Incorporated’ or ‘ETI’):

Ecobank Group is the leading private pan-African banking group with unrivalled African expertise. Present in 35 sub-Saharan African countries, as well as France, the UK, UAE and China, its unique pan-African platform provides a single gateway for payments, cash management, trade and investment. The Group employs over 14,000 people and offers Consumer, Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking products, services and solutions across multiple channels, including digital, to over 32 million customers. For further information, please visit Ecobank.com.