The stage is set for the 11th East African Petroleum Conference and Exhibition 2025 (EAPCE’25), scheduled to take place from 5th – 7th March, 2025 in Tanzania. Organized by the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat and the EAC Partner States, the event anticipates attracting over 1,000 participants.

Under the theme "Unlocking Investment in Future Energy: The Role of Petroleum Resources in the Energy Mix for Sustainable Development in East Africa”, the 2025 edition aims to highlight the region’s petroleum potential and investment opportunities.

The Regional Steering Committee for EAPCE’25, comprised of experts from the EAC Partner States, convened in Zanzibar, Tanzania for a pivotal meeting marking the official commencement of preparations. The Chairperson of the Regional Steering Committee, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy Tanzania, Dr. James Mataragio emphasized the conference's significance, noting its evolution into the region’s premier petroleum event.

"The United Republic of Tanzania is not only ready but excited to host the Petroleum Conference in 2025, and we call upon all Partner States to join hands with Tanzania in the planning to ensure we have a successful Conference," added Dr. Mataragio.

Acknowledging the success of the previous conference hosted by Uganda in 2023, Mr. Jean Baptiste Havugimana, EAC Director of Productive Sectors, extended gratitude to Uganda and all Partner States for their commitment. He noted that the success of such a regional event, reaffirms the region’s dedication to regional integration.

Representative from the Republic of Uganda, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Principal Geologist, Mr. Wilson Tumushabe (l) hands over the EAPCE’23 Conference proceeding among other documents to the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy Tanzania, Dr. James Mataragio (r). Looking on is EAC Director of Porductive Sectors, Mr. Jean Baptiste Havugimana.

Over the past two decades, the Petroleum Conferences have served as crucial platforms for dialogue among governments and industry players worldwide. Aligned with the EAC's Vision 2050 for economic, social, and political integration, the 2025 edition aims to bolster the region's competitiveness through increased production, trade, integration, and investment in the oil and gas sector.

Looking ahead to 2050, the EAC envisions a sustainable, affordable, and secure energy mix to meet regional needs. With a focus on access, capacity, efficiency, and sustainability, the region aims to transform its energy landscape, ensuring efficient distribution of petroleum products and strategic reserves.

Since its inception in 2003, the East African Petroleum Conferences have fostered awareness of the region's petroleum potential and technological advancements. Delegates can anticipate high-quality technical presentations, exhibitions, and field excursions showcasing the region's geological diversity and tourist attractions.