While Kenya’s oil and gas sector represents a relatively modest industry to date, its potential for high impact discoveries is growing as regional markets uncover sizeable finds of their own. During the continent’s premier event for the oil and gas sector, African Energy Week (AEW) – scheduled for October 16-20 in Cape Town - Leparan Gideon Morintat, the CEO of the Kenya National Oil Corporation (NOC), will lead discussions on the frontier potential of the East African market, engaging with a suite of investors and project developers in the hopes of advancing investment in the burgeoning industry.

With a wealth of experience in the energy sector, Morintat is well versed at navigating complex markets, applying his dynamic and strategic leadership styles to drive success projects. Having served as the Country Manager for Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa at d. Light SOLAR, Morintat has demonstrated his ability to navigate complex markets and deliver results. His background in oil and gas, energy, infrastructure project development and ICT equips him with a comprehensive understanding of the diverse challenges and opportunities in the industry.

Additionally, Morintat's involvement in various professional bodies, including the Petroleum Institute of East Africa, the Kenya Institute of Management, the Marketing Society of Kenya, the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management, and the Kenya Oil&Gas Association, speaks to his dedication to staying connected with industry trends and best practices. By actively participating in these organizations, Morintat has shown his contribution to the advancement of the sector.

As the CEO of the NOC of Kenya, Morintat is tasked with managing the company and overseeing the developments of its activities. The NOC is a fully integrated state corporation responsible for the petroleum supply chain in the country. Playing a significant role in the development and management of Kenya’s petroleum resources, the company operates in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. In the upstream, it facilitates oil and gas exploration, manages exploration data, and operates a petroleum laboratory. In the midstream, it develops petroleum infrastructure, including a floating jetty and strategic petroleum reserves while in the downstream, it has a growing retail network, offering innovative products and services, and operating a non-fuel business unit.

Meanwhile, regarding the distribution of oil blocks in Kenya, among the country’s 63 blocks, 26 are held by international oil companies while the National Oil Corporation of Kenya possesses one block. This leaves a promising opportunity for investment and development, as the remaining 35 blocks are open for bidding – a licensing round is on the cards, opening up investment opportunities in the country. This serves as an opportunity for the NOC, under the leadership of Morintat to attract a new wave of investment and foreign participation in the sector.

Apart from Kenya’s petroleum sector, Kenya's energy sector boasts notable renewable projects. The Lake Turkana Wind Farm, Africa's largest wind power project, generates 310 MW of reliable and affordable energy, supplying electricity to around one million households. Additionally, the Menengai geothermal project, with a capacity of 35 MW, enhances power generation and enables foreign exchange savings for the government. These projects align Kenya's energy sector with global initiatives to reduce carbon emissions.

Although Kenya's energy sector is largely dominated by renewable energy sources, the NOC has the opportunity to collaborate with other oil corporations and forge regional partnerships to facilitate the development of the entire continent's oil sector. Through such collaboration, they can focus on infrastructure development, explore innovative solutions, and drive sustainable growth in the industry. By leveraging shared expertise and resources, the Kenyan NOC can contribute to the advancement of the oil sector across the continent while continuing to prioritize renewable energy in its domestic energy mix.

“Participating in AEW offers an invaluable platform for CEOs of NOCs, such as Morintat, to establish meaningful connections with their counterparts in the industry. This prestigious event presents a rare opportunity for Morintat to engage in informative discussions, exchange valuable insights, and collaboratively contribute to the progressive growth of Africa's energy sector. By fostering regional cooperation and partnership with other key players, Morintat can play a pivotal role in advancing the development of Kenya’s energy landscape,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

