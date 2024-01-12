The East African Community was founded primarily to cooperate for mutual benefit and to promote the welfare of the people of East Africa, including jointly undertaking activities in furtherance of the objectives of the Community.

Accordingly, all East African Community Partner States are urged to strive to achieve harmonious cooperation in their undertakings to ensure the people of East Africa remain at the centre of our integration.

The Community’s operational principles provide that, our integration is people-centred and that all our undertakings should strictly observe this spirit. In the event of any dispute arising between two or more Partner States, it is expected that we use the existing EAC Dispute Resolution Mechanism that fully respect the integrity and sovereignty of our Partner States.

I therefore, encourage our esteemed Partner States to deploy peaceful settlement of any disputes and restrain, strictly observing the spirit of our Treaty and particularly on peaceful co-existence and good neighborliness.

The Secretariat is closely working with the Office of the Chairperson of the Summit of the EAC Heads of State to provide the necessary facilitation towards peaceful resolution of any arising disputes amongst our Partner States.

One People, One Destiny!

Hon. (Dr) Peter Mutuku Mathuki

EAC SECRETARY GENERAL