The EAC Ministers in charge of Foreign Affairs and East African Community together with EAC Secretary General are attending a three-day retreat in Zanzibar. The main objective of the EAC Ministerial Retreat is to discuss critical issues affecting the EAC region, including Peace and Security, Partner States Relations and the Integration process. The retreat also provides an opportunity for Ministers to engage in thorough discussions, share insights and collectively strategise on ways to foster sustainable peace, enhance security cooperation, strengthen relationships among Partner States and move the integration agenda forward. The retreat follows a directive by the meeting of EAC Ministers held on 16th February. 2024 in Addis Ababa.

