On 21 July 2023 at South Sudan Embassy, the East African Ambassadors Group held a discussion with Mr. Joseph Ntakirutimana, Rt. Hon. Speaker of East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Dr. S. H. Mlozi, MP-EALA and Mr. C. N. Ngeleja, Principal Clerk Assistant, EALA.
The discussions, inter alia, focused on canvassing support for Candidature of Hon. Dr. Tulia Ackson, Speaker of Tanzania Parliament to IPU presidency from the speakers of ECOWAS, the state of politics in EAC countries, etc.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria.