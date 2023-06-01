Elm (https://apo-opa.info/3IMOx3f), the leading digital solution provider, is showcasing its diverse range of digital products during its participation at the GITEX Africa 2023, which is being held between 13 May - 2 Jun 2023, in Morocco.

The event is one of the continent’s largest tech-events gathering industry leaders, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, and investors - to showcase the latest technology trends and developments. It also serves as a unique platform for organisations to network and collaborate on new ideas and ventures.

At its pavilion, Elm is exhibiting its municipal solutions that ensure the delivery of digital monitoring and inspection services, field and seasonal inspection solutions that utilises the most advanced technology, an advanced digital model for robust license management, cutting-edge technical solutions for crowd management, data collection and monitoring, control and inspection solutions based on artificial intelligence, and digital platforms connecting the public and private sector data.

In addition, visitors are also being introduced to the company’s full suite of transportation solutions, including comprehensive digital consulting services, integrated digital solutions for navigation and security systems, cloud-based platforms for logistics and transportation, contractual organisation and parties' protection, Internet of Things (IoT) technology for the growth of transportation industry, as well as support and operation services for business centres.

Furthermore, the company has also unveiled its comprehensive digital consulting solutions and services for the health sector along with integrated cloud platforms and systems utilising innovative technologies, IoT Remote Monitoring Technology, as well as outreach and operational services for various major health centres.

The company is further showcasing its innovative technology of linking various services and projects related to digital identity. Since its introduction in 2004, this advanced technology has achieved immense success in implementing identity authentication processes and has carried out over 2 billion authentications across various ministries and private sectors. Elm also provides more than 1400 various digital services and has connected over 200 clients using them.

With almost 34 years of expertise serving the public and private sectors, Elm’s scope of work includes the provision of support advisory services in various digital fields, business outsourcing solutions, operational services under the private sector concept, and digital projects through its business units which are divided into various disciplines to ensure the highest level of professionalism. Since its establishment, the company has been striving to effectively utilise cutting-edge technologies and solutions to improve the well-being of individuals and advance the work of institutions across various industries, making it the leading digital enabler in the region.