APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is delighted to announce that it has been selected as the official Pan-African Newswire of GITEX AFRICA (www.GITEXAFRICA.com), the first GITEX GLOBAL event to be held outside the United Arab Emirates.

GITEX AFRICA will take place from May 31st to June 2nd, 2023, in Marrakech, Morocco, and will be the continent’s largest all-inclusive tech event, connecting tech titans, governments, SMEs, start-ups and investors.

GITEX GLOBAL is the world's largest and most inclusive technology event. It has a 42-year history of uniting the tech start-up industry, inviting tech giants, governments, SMEs, coders, investors, and academia to come together, share ideas, and collaborate on new projects. GITEX Africa is organized by KAOUN International, the overseas international events company of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), and it is the first time a GITEX event will be held on foreign soil.

The fact that the venue selected for this breakthrough international event is in Africa is particularly significant. With tech-friendly policies and a vast network of entrepreneurs and start-ups, Africa is truly at the frontier of the burgeoning global technology industry. In just six years, the continent has seen seven tech start-ups achieve ‘unicorn’ status - that is, reach a valuation of $1billion without going public.

African investment is rocketing, too. Analysts predict the tech market is on track to scale from its current $115 billion to $712 billion by 2050, while growth in start-up funding is six times higher in Africa than anywhere else in the world.

Against this backdrop, GITEX AFRICA will attract the tech world’s attention to the vast potential of the fastest-rising tech continent and the next emerging digital economy. The event will welcome guests from 95+ countries, 125+ government delegations, 20,000+ trade buyers, 500+ exhibitors, 250+ speakers, and 300+ startups for three days of discussion on topics as diverse as fintech, e-commerce, cloud technology, Internet of Things (IoT), AI, and cybersecurity.

As the Official Newswire of GITEX AFRICA, APO Group will provide the distribution and monitoring of all content relating to the event, including text, images, videos and soundbites.

With a powerful media network (https://apo-opa.info/4247INw) including more than 450.000 journalists in Africa or writing about Africa, APO Group can reach a vast media audience in every corner of the continent - and beyond. News content distributed by APO Group is also automatically published on 320 African news websites, international platforms like Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters Eikon, Lexis Nexis, and Factiva, hundreds of RSS readers, News Industry Text Format (NITF) readers, Google News, and social media channels.

After content is distributed, APO Group’s powerful media monitoring reports offer the most comprehensive insights available in the press release industry, including unique features such as print monitoring and Google impressions.

“GITEX AFRICA provides an unparalleled showcase for some of the most exciting and innovative tech start-ups in Africa,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “As the Official Newswire for GITEX AFRICA, we are in the privileged position of being able to show the world that Africa is at the heart of the tech industry.”

GITEX Africa is held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, and hosted by the Digital Development Agency (ADD), the public entity leading the Moroccan government’s digital transformation agenda under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform.

