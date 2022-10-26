Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with presence in over 13 countries, today announced the appointment of Katerina Giannouka as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jumeirah Group (www.Jumeirah.com) as of December 2022.

A recognised professional in the international hospitality industry, Giannouka joins Jumeirah Group with 20 years of experience in business leadership, operations, hotel development, asset management and strategic advisory.

Katerina joins Jumeirah Group from Radisson Hotel Group, where, as President Asia-Pacific since 2017, she led the execution of a comprehensive five-year strategic and operating plan, delivering unprecedented growth of nearly doubling the size of the hotel portfolio. Prior to this, Katerina led the Asia-Pacific and China Development team of ultra-luxury Rosewood Hotels&Resorts, where beyond delivering growth, she played an influential role in supporting new brand development, corporate decision making and strategic planning.

Commenting on her appointment, Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding, said: “We are delighted to welcome Katerina as the new Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group. Over the years, Jumeirah has become synonymous with excellence, providing guests from across the globe with unique and unrivalled experiences. Given Katerina’s impressive track record as a transformative business leader, as well as her luxury hospitality background and drive to create resilient teams and culture, I am confident that she will build on Jumeirah’s incredible success story and lead the business to new levels of sustainable and accelerated growth across the world.”

For her part, Katerina Giannouka, incoming Chief Executive Officer, Jumeirah Group, said: “I am honoured to be entrusted and appointed to this key role with Jumeirah Group. Jumeirah operates some of the world’s most iconic hotels and has redefined luxury hospitality with its exceptional and beyond-expectations service offering. The opportunities for Jumeirah are extremely exciting, and I eagerly look forward to commencing this new journey alongside the entire team to unlock the immense potential of the Jumeirah brand and sustainably secure its position on the world stage as the top luxury Emirati hospitality brand recognised and sought-after globally.”

Today, Jumeirah Group is a national champion, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, which operates a world-class 6,500-key portfolio of 25 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

