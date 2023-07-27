With over 125 billion barrels of crude oil reserves and 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, Africa represents a highly attractive hydrocarbon investment destination. Under efforts to bolster energy security through sustainable oil and gas development, many African countries are inviting investors to seize the opportunities the promising continental market presents. In this scenario, companies such as global energy research and consultancy group Wood Mackenzie are key, providing the information and consultancy services potential investors require to make informed decisions about the market.

During this year’s edition of the continent’s biggest energy event, African Energy Week (AEW) – taking place from 16 – 20 October in Cape Town – the African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce that Wood Mackenzie represents a bronze sponsor.

As a research firm offering insights into the oil, gas, renewables and commodities sectors, Wood Mackenzie contributes towards the sustainable development and growth of the continent’s energy landscape. The company provides in-depth research and analysis of Africa’s energy market trends, showcasing investment and partnership opportunities to global investors seeking to tap into the continent’s lucrative energy prospects.

Boasting 50 years of experience in energy and natural resources, Wood Mackenzie has positioned itself as a reliable market intelligence partner for African governments and global companies. Through its written analysis, reports and data, the company helps stakeholders make strategic investment and development decisions, thereby growing the continent’s energy market while promoting Africa’s energy narrative.

In the oil and gas industry, the company tracks Africa’s latest low-emissions developments and provides rich sector analyses. This information continues to drive investments in E&P projects while accelerating the growth of the continent’s entire hydrocarbons value chain. The company’s role in mergers and acquisitions deals across Africa’s new and marginal oil and gas fields has enabled global hydrocarbon industry players to separate risk from opportunities, enhancing investments and developments across the continent. In addition to research and market insights, the firm offers bespoke, independent advice that helps clients navigate critical challenges to make and execute energy investment decisions with confidence.

Now, with Africa seeking to attract more investors to maximize the development and exploitation of its oil and gas resources for energy security and economic growth, the company is set to play a much larger role in providing trusted valuations and transactional support, research reports and data analytics, as well as ongoing support for current and future investors. During AEW 2023, Wood Mackenzie will play an instrumental part in driving discussions around Africa’s oil, gas and sustainable development opportunities. The event features in-depth panel discussions covering the entire African energy value chain.

In the renewables sector, Wood Mackenzie’s project evaluations, policy and regulatory insights, thought leadership and strategic consulting is empowering African governments to optimize renewables strategies and investors to capitalize on the continent’s growing opportunities. The firm provides unparalleled insights into the continent’s current project pipeline, future investment opportunities, and policies and fiscal terms. AEW 2023 will not only explore ongoing renewable energy market trends, but with Wood Mackenzie’s sponsorship, provide insight into how investing in African renewables will unlock high returns while contributing towards making energy poverty history.

“Wood Mackenzie’s analyses and know-how of the African energy landscape has paved the way for new investments to be made across the oil, gas, renewables and power markets. With African countries boosting the exploitation of local resources for energy security and global investors seeking reliable partners to navigate industry opportunities, the company’s assessments and strategic advice is valuable. Companies like Wood Mackenzie are vital to unlock a new era of energy sector expansion and economic stability for Africa,” stated NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Under the theme ‘The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization and Free Markets’, AEW 2023 will host Wood Mackenzie in high-level discussions and technical presentations around Africa’s energy challenges and opportunities.

AEW is the AEC’s interactive exhibition and networking event uniting African energy stakeholders, driving industry growth and development, and promoting Africa as the destination for African-focused events. For more information about sponsorship, attendance, and partnership opportunities, visit www.AECWeek.com.