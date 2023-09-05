Official draw took place in Jeddah on Tuesday, 5 September; Club León and Urawa Reds to do battle in the second round; Manchester City FC will begin their Club World Cup debut against the winner of that tie.
The draw for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ has set up a second-round showdown between Mexican debutants Club León and Asian champions Urawa Reds.
Al Ahly FC were pitted against the winner of Al Ittihad FC-Auckland City FC, and the reward for the teams that prevail in these ties will be glamour semi-finals against, respectively, Manchester City FC and the yet-to-be-determined Copa Libertadores champions.
The draw was conducted by Jaime Yarza, Director of FIFA Tournaments, with Samantha Johnson presenting and the roles of assistants performed by City legend Yaya Toure and Al Ittihad icon Manaf Abushugair.
This is the 20th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup, and the first time the tournament will be hosted by Saudi Arabia. It will take place between 12 and 22 December 2023, with Jeddah staging all of the matches.
Draw results and fixtures
First round (Match 1)
Al Ittihad FC v Auckland City FC
12 December, 21:00
Second round (Matches 2&3)
Al Ahly FC v Winner of M1
15 December, 21:00
Club León v Urawa Reds
15 December, 17:30
Semi-finals (Matches 4&5)
CONMEBOL representative v Winner of M2
18 December, 21:00
Winner of M3 v Manchester City FC
19 December, 21:00
Play-off for third place&final (Matches 6&7)
Third place
22 December, 17:30
Final
22 December, 21:00
FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ participants
- AFC Champions League 2022 winners: Urawa Reds, Japan
- CAF Champions League 2022/2023 winners: Al Ahly FC, Egypt
- Concacaf Champions League 2023 winners: Club León, Mexico
- CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 winners: TBD
- OFC Champions League 2023 winners: Auckland City FC, New Zealand
- UEFA Champions League 2022/2023 winners: Manchester City FC, England
- Host (latest winner of organising association's league): Al Ittihad FC, Saudi Arabia
Official emblem launched
The draw was preceded by the launch of the tournament's official emblem on the evening of Monday, 4 September. The emblem, which combines lavender and gold, captures the prestige of global club football's showpiece event.
Tickets
Details regarding ticket sales will be announced soon.
Previous Club World Cup champions
- 2000: Corinthians
- 2005: Sao Paulo
- 2006: Internacional
- 2007: AC Milan
- 2008: Manchester United
- 2009: Barcelona
- 2010: Inter Milan
- 2011: Barcelona
- 2012: Corinthians
- 2013: Bayern Munich
- 2014: Real Madrid
- 2015: Barcelona
- 2016: Real Madrid
- 2017: Real Madrid
- 2018: Real Madrid
- 2019: Liverpool
- 2020: Bayern Munich
- 2021: Chelsea
- 2022: Real Madrid
