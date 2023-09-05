Official draw took place in Jeddah on Tuesday, 5 September; Club León and Urawa Reds to do battle in the second round; Manchester City FC will begin their Club World Cup debut against the winner of that tie.

The draw for the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ has set up a second-round showdown between Mexican debutants Club León and Asian champions Urawa Reds.

Al Ahly FC were pitted against the winner of Al Ittihad FC-Auckland City FC, and the reward for the teams that prevail in these ties will be glamour semi-finals against, respectively, Manchester City FC and the yet-to-be-determined Copa Libertadores champions.

The draw was conducted by Jaime Yarza, Director of FIFA Tournaments, with Samantha Johnson presenting and the roles of assistants performed by City legend Yaya Toure and Al Ittihad icon Manaf Abushugair.

This is the 20th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup, and the first time the tournament will be hosted by Saudi Arabia. It will take place between 12 and 22 December 2023, with Jeddah staging all of the matches.

Draw results and fixtures

First round (Match 1)

Al Ittihad FC v Auckland City FC

12 December, 21:00

Second round (Matches 2&3)

Al Ahly FC v Winner of M1

15 December, 21:00

Club León v Urawa Reds

15 December, 17:30

Semi-finals (Matches 4&5)

CONMEBOL representative v Winner of M2

18 December, 21:00

Winner of M3 v Manchester City FC

19 December, 21:00

Play-off for third place&final (Matches 6&7)

Third place

22 December, 17:30

Final

22 December, 21:00

FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023™ participants

AFC Champions League 2022 winners: Urawa Reds, Japan

CAF Champions League 2022/2023 winners: Al Ahly FC, Egypt

Concacaf Champions League 2023 winners: Club León, Mexico

CONMEBOL Libertadores 2023 winners: TBD

OFC Champions League 2023 winners: Auckland City FC, New Zealand

UEFA Champions League 2022/2023 winners: Manchester City FC, England

Host (latest winner of organising association's league): Al Ittihad FC, Saudi Arabia

Official emblem launched

The draw was preceded by the launch of the tournament's official emblem on the evening of Monday, 4 September. The emblem, which combines lavender and gold, captures the prestige of global club football's showpiece event.

Tickets

Details regarding ticket sales will be announced soon.

Previous Club World Cup champions

2000: Corinthians

2005: Sao Paulo

2006: Internacional

2007: AC Milan

2008: Manchester United

2009: Barcelona

2010: Inter Milan

2011: Barcelona

2012: Corinthians

2013: Bayern Munich

2014: Real Madrid

2015: Barcelona

2016: Real Madrid

2017: Real Madrid

2018: Real Madrid

2019: Liverpool

2020: Bayern Munich

2021: Chelsea

2022: Real Madrid

