Play-Off Tournament Draw to take place at 12:00 CET on Friday 14 October 2022; inaugural tournament to be played in Aotearoa New Zealand from 17 to 23 February 2023; ten teams will compete early next year for the final three slots at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™.

FIFA has announced today that the Draw for the first-ever Play-Off Tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place on Friday 14 October at 12:00 CET.

The Draw for the Play-Off Tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be streamed live on FIFA+ (https://fifa.fans/3eqbvAX) and will confirm the qualification pathway for the ten teams vying for the final three remaining spots at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia&New Zealand 2023, which takes place from 20 July to 20 August next year.

The ten participating teams in the Play-Off Tournament – which will be played in Hamilton/Kirikiriroa and Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau in Aotearoa New Zealand (https://fifa.fans/3yTkMJ9) from 17 to 23 February 2023 – will come from Asia (Chinese Taipei and Thailand), Africa (Cameroon and Senegal), North and Central America and the Caribbean (Haiti and Panama), South America (Chile and Paraguay), Oceania (Papua New Guinea) and Europe (one team – TBC).

The European representative at the Play-Off Tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be confirmed following the final round of qualifying matches on 11 October 2022. The Draw Procedures for the Play-Off Tournament are available here (https://fifa.fans/3fX9ooW).

As part of the match schedule (https://fifa.fans/3EOmv6j), New Zealand’s Football Ferns will also play three friendly matches around the event against a top-seeded team in the tournament and another high-profile guest team, which will be confirmed in due course.

To receive the latest ticketing news and information for the Play-Off Tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, please register your interest at FIFA.com/tickets (https://fifa.fans/3TtSVaj).

Following the Draw for the Play-Off Tournament on 14 October, the Draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ (https://fifa.fans/3MtDtbS) will take place in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau on Saturday, 22 October 2022.

For the latest news and updates on the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, please click here (https://fifa.fans/3TgBWbn).

Ticket packages for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 are now available. To secure your seat and for the latest ticketing news, please visit FIFA.com/tickets (https://fifa.fans/3MnBSEb).

Contact for African media:

AfricanMedia@fifa.org