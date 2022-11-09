The Coalition for Women’s Health in Africa was launched in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia today. It is a private sector partnership led by African Health Business and founding pharmaceutical partner Organon. Women across Africa face severe obstacles to good health, including gender inequality, poverty, sexual and gender-based violence, maternal health, risk and childbirth. Neglected tropical diseases, communicable diseases like HIV, AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, and noncommunicable diseases like heart disease, cancer and diabetes. According to W.H.O. Regional Office for Africa, women in Africa region are more likely to die from communicable disease, maternal and prenatal conditions and nutrition deficiencies than women in other regions. On the other hand, women play a paramount role in development of health and welfare for their families, leading to the overall health and socio-economic development of nations. In this regard, we need to understand that women are not only victims of health problems, but their contribution in the family. Health care is significant.

