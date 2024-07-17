Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been selected by the Almighty to lead Ghana to the next level of her development, the Overlord of Buipe has declared.

Speaking in his palace on Tuesday, 16th July, 2024 Buipewura Jinapor II extolled the training and leadership qualities exhibited by Dr Bawumia during his time as Vice President, and expressed confidence in his ability to successfully lead the nation.

"Truly you are appointed by God to stand in for Ghana" Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II stated when the NPP flagbearer paid a courtesy call on him as part of his constituency-focused nationwide campaign.

Dr Bawumia, who began his tour in the North East Region, has since toured a number of constituencies in the Northern and Savannah Regions, explaining his 70-point vision for Ghana's holistic development and transformation.

Urging Dr Bawumia to remain resolute and focused on marketing his vision and proposed policies, the Overlord of Buipe pronounced blessings on the NPP flagbearer.

"Dr Bawumia, I have stretched my two hands on you with all my blessings. May the good Lord help you and see you through."