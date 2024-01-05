Türkiye’s health tourism sector is making remarkable strides. According to the Tourism Sector Assessment 2023 report by EY (Ernst&Young) in November, interest in health tourism in Türkiye continues to increase. Almost 750 thousand people visited the country for health services only in H1 2023.

Dr. Salih Onur Basat (www.SaliHonurBasat.com), a respected plastic surgeon in Türkiye, delves into the reasons behind Türkiye’s burgeoning success in this field, particularly in aesthetic surgeries. “I anticipate that the increasing demand for Brazilian butt lift (BBL) (https://apo-opa.co/41OL4ZX), tummy tuck, liposuction, rhinoplasty, and breast aesthetic surgeries in Turkey will persist into 2024.”

Türkiye is fast becoming a hub of excellence in elective surgery

Dr. Basat explains, “Türkiye has become a global destination for high-quality, affordable elective, reconstructive surgery, thanks to its state-of-the-art facilities and the expertise of our medical professionals.” He highlights Türkiye’s health infrastructure's high standards and commitment to elevating quality with skilled doctors and healthcare personnel.

A comprehensive approach to post-pregnancy body restoration

The Mommy Makeover, comprising breast surgery, tummy tuck, and liposuction, is trendy among international patients. Dr. Basat emphasizes its tailored approach, addressing unique post-childbirth body changes. He advises patients on the importance of rest and adherence to postoperative guidelines to ensure optimal recovery. Türkiye’s cosmetic surgery offerings go beyond the Mommy Makeover. Dr. Basat notes the popularity of breast aesthetics, BBL, liposuction, tummy tuck, and rhinoplasty.

International patients seeking a seamless experience in Türkiye: opt for registered clinic

“To achieve desired results, it’s crucial to select a specialized surgeon and have realistic post-operative expectations,” Dr. Basat advises those considering surgery in Türkiye. Looking ahead, Türkiye’s health tourism sector is focused on its ambitious goal of US$ 20 billion, propelled by its robust health infrastructure and the excellence of its medical staff.

As Türkiye continues to excel in health tourism, offering world-class cosmetic and medical procedures, it stands as an attractive destination for patients worldwide seeking quality, affordability, and expertise in healthcare.

