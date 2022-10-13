South Africa’s celebrated cricket ground, Wanderers Stadium, to be rebranded DP World Wanderers Stadium after naming rights deal; sponsorship includes the DP World Gauteng Lions men’s and women’s cricket teams.

The iconic Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will now be known as the DP World Wanderers Stadium, after the leading global logistics provider announced an agreement on naming rights at an unveiling ceremony today.

The DP World Wanderers Stadium naming rights is accompanied by the sponsorship of the DP World Gauteng Lions men’s and women’s cricket teams – a further commitment to the advancement of sport in South Africa.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman&Chief Executive Officer at DP World, said: “We place a strong emphasis on empowering and supporting the local people and communities in which we operate, while delivering sustainable and inclusive growth. Taking over the naming rights of the most iconic stadium in Africa is part of our commitment to developing and driving business, sports and culture on the continent. The DP World Wanderers Stadium is a solid extension of our global partnership network and one that we believe will be a catalyst for our positioning on the African continent”.

The partnership with the Lions and Wanderers Stadium marks a new milestone in realising DP World’s ambition to build its international reputation and inspire the next generation. These are two organisations who share a winning mindset and a bold, collaborative approach with the goal of reshaping the future of our businesses, disrupting our industries, and leading in our respective fields.

DP World aims to utilise this partnership as a platform from which to drive awareness of various socio-economic issues such as gender-based violence, support South African sporting heroes, and continue to make a positive impact on the country and the continent as a whole.

“We are focused on building a better future together and what better way to do it than through sport, which has an intrinsic ability to inspire, motivate and unite people. We look forward to this partnership, as part of our larger commitment to Africa and her people,” Bin Sulayem added.

The DP World Wanderers Stadium is a premier multi-purpose entertainment space, known throughout the world, and aims to bring South African and international visitors together to connect around shared interests and collective passions – such as sport, music and fundraising.

This convergence of business and sporting talent provides a powerful platform for DP World to build brand awareness and understanding both globally and in Africa. We already support the business of sport, providing smart logistics solutions that help move the equipment and infrastructure needed for major sporting events, and we help ensure consumer sporting goods are traded across global markets.

About DP World in South Africa:

DP World’s Komatipoort inland container depot, east of Gauteng, in South Africa, has become the first dry port in the region in 2020. Strategically located along the Gauteng/Maputo corridor, close to South Africa’s border with Mozambique, DP World Komatipoort offers customers the full spectrum of intermodal and warehouse services.

This trade corridor also offers South African businesses based in the region export opportunities from DP World Komatipoort via Maputo to international markets anywhere in the world.

In March 2022, Imperial Logistics (Imperial), headquartered in South Africa, became a wholly-owned company of DP World. Imperial is an African focused provider of integrated market access and logistics solutions. With a focus on the following key industries - healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities - Imperial takes clients’ and principals’ products to some of the fastest growing and most challenging markets in the world.

About DP World:

We are the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. Our comprehensive range of products and services covers every link of the integrated supply chain – from maritime and inland terminals to marine services and industrial parks as well as technology-driven customer solutions.

We deliver these services through an interconnected global network of 295 business units in 78 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets. Wherever we operate, we integrate sustainability and responsible corporate citizenship into our activities, striving for a positive contribution to the economies and communities where we live and work.

Our dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 97,600 from 158 nationalities are committed to delivering unrivalled value to our customers and partners. We do this by focusing on mutually beneficial relationships – with governments, shippers, traders, and other stakeholders along the global supply chain – relationships built on a foundation of mutual trust and enduring partnership.

We think ahead, anticipate change and deploy industry-leading digital technology to further broaden our vision to disrupt world trade and create the smartest, most efficient and innovative solutions, while ensuring a positive and sustainable impact on economies, societies and our planet.