Following the initial handover United States Embassy donation of antiretrovirals to the Gabonese Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Defense in June 2023, the Deputy Chief of Mission, David MOSBY, met with the Minister of Health, Professor Adrien MOUGOUGOU, to deliver the second tranche of the antiretrovirals donation on December 29.

This encounter was another illustration of the strong partnership between the United States and Gabon. Deputy Chief of Mission Mosby took this opportunity to reiterate the U.S. government’s enduring commitment to cooperation with the Gabonese government on health matters while also supporting the country’s transition democracy and constitutional order.

This final donation of HIV drugs, whose total value is estimated at 2 million dollars (approx. 1.196 billion CFA), consisted of multiple treatment regimens, including pediatric and infant specific drugs, aimed to cover the therapeutic care of the 27,000 people living with HIV in Gabon over a period of 6 months.

This donation highlights the commitment of the United States to supporting Gabon in its fight against HIV and further underscores the importance of international cooperation to achieve UNAIDS objectives.