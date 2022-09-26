The African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) 2022 interactive conference and networking event, Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector taking place from 18-21 October in Cape Town, will feature the participation of global law firm, DLA Piper, as a bronze sponsor, demonstrating the legal entity’s commitment to sustainability as well as initiatives being undertaken to reshape the trajectory of Africa’s socio economic development.

Operating in over 40 countries throughout the globe, including 20 countries on the African continent, DLA Piper offers practical and innovative legal solutions in the fields of corporate, capital market, employment, data protection, finance, projects, tax and competition law to clients that include governments and public sector bodies. The firm is outspoken in its dedication to environmental sustainability and taking actions to reduce its environmental footprint throughout its global business undertakings.

The firm’s unrivaled presence on the continent makes them a valuable participant at this year’s edition of AEW, with DLA Piper offering a prime opportunity for international companies and businesses to enter the African energy space based on their extensive knowledge and experience within the market. With its Johannesburg office serving as an operational hub for its work in sub-Saharan Africa, DLA Piper will be able to leverage its unique position to ensure that its regional clients benefit from the firm’s global experience and expertise.

“DLA Piper’s participation at AEW 2022 reinforces the events theme of promoting Africa as the top destination for Africa-focused forums, summits, conferences and exhibitions,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC), adding, “The firm is uniquely qualified, based on their knowledge of the African market, to promote Africa as a prime investment destination that is rife with opportunities for industry leaders, executives and global investors to participate in the continent’s energy future.”

Serving as the continent’s premier energy event, AEW 2022 is a four-day, high-level conference comprised of networking sessions, innovative exhibitions, one-on-one private meetings and much more, with the interactive event taking place across multiple venues at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. As such, DLA Piper’s participation as a session sponsor will serve to leverage the firm’s longstanding commitment to, and involvement in, Africa, allowing attendees at AEW 2022 to take advantage of their wide range of legal and regulatory qualifications across the continent. Widely recognized as a crucial member of the international community, DLA Piper delivers quality and valuable services to their clients, guiding them through transactions within the most important areas of business in Africa.

Taking place from 18-21 October in Cape Town, AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual energy event, uniting energy leaders, global investors and executives from across the public and private sector for a week of interactive panel discussions, investor forums, industry summits and one-on-one meeting opportunities, serving to drive and advance the trajectory of the continent’s energy future. Under the promise of making energy poverty history by 2030, AEW 2022 represents the only conference on the continent representative of the entire sector, promoting Africa as the destination for Africa-focused events.

