DLA Piper (www.DLAPiper.com) Africa’s Nigeria office (Olajide Oyewole LLP) has announced the appointment of Mrs Bola Tinubu as its Managing Partner, effective 1 January 2024. Bola succeeds Mr Tunde Oyewole who will now serve as Chairman of the Nigeria Firm’s Board.

Bola leads the Corporate and Boardroom Counsel Practices in Nigeria. She brings over 30 years’ experience assisting companies to deliver on their strategic objectives. Bola represents buyers and sellers, private companies and institutional investors in mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and private equity investments, privatisations, corporate restructuring, holding group rationalizations and the negotiation of complex agreements with strategic partners.

Bola has a particular focus on ESG and sustainability governance, helping businesses to navigate the complex risks and business opportunities pertaining to corporate governance, director duties, business ethics&anti-corruption, climate change, green initiatives, global supply chain transparency, labour and human rights, gender equity, data protection and other issues.

James Kamau, Chair, DLA Piper Africa said: “We are delighted to welcome Bola as our Nigeria Managing Partner. Bola is a highly accomplished lawyer who has demonstrated strong leadership capability and a commitment to upholding our values. I have every confidence in her ability to deliver on our growth ambitions both in Nigeria and as an integral part of DLA Piper Africa.”

Bola said: “I am honoured to be trusted with this important role. Nigeria offers enormous potential and plays a critical role in Africa’s broader economic development. We look forward to contributing to this development and to helping our clients succeed through the continued delivery of legal and client service excellence.”

Bola’s appointment follows the appointment of Ida Djuma as Managing Partner of DLA Piper Africa’s Burundi office in August 2023, demonstrating DLA Piper Africa’s commitment to increasing the representation of women across its leadership positions.

Peter Somekh, Managing Partner of DLA Piper Africa, commented: “We are committed to promoting more women to leadership positions across our DLA Piper Africa offices and achieving greater levels of diversity into the future. Bola is particularly well respected for her work advising boards on sustainability and ESG related issues and we look forward to benefiting from her expertise as we progress our own commitments in this important space.”

About DLA Piper Africa:

DLA Piper Africa operates in 20 countries across the continent, offering unrivalled local skill and presence, backed by the resources of one of the world's largest law firms.

DLA Piper Africa is a Swiss verein whose members are comprised of independent law firms in Africa working with DLA Piper.