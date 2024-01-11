The world’s largest mining event, Investing in African Mining Indaba (https://www.MiningIndaba.com), is gearing up for a memorable year with a notable speaker line-up that will place critical issues in mining at the forefront of discussions in an unprecedented way.

Mining Indaba, which takes place from 5-8 February 2024 in Cape Town, celebrates a milestone of 30 years as the premium destination for deal making and discussions on critical issues facing the African mining industry. Under the theme “Embracing the power of positive disruption: A bold new future for African mining,” attendees can expect conversations to focus on the change and disruption needed to move the African mining industry forward.

The highly anticipated main stage discussions titled ‘Voices of Disruption’ will feature speakers from some of Africa’s leading mining companies and associations on how they are bringing positive change and disruption to the industry, the country and the African continent. Headline speakers include Anglo American CEO, Duncan Wanblad; Rio Tinto Minerals CEO, Sinead Kaufman; Minerals Council South Africa CEO, Mzila Mthenjane; Eurasian Resources Group CEO, Benedikt Sobotka; Newmont Corporation CEO, Tom Palmer and Barrick Gold Corporation CEO, Mark Bristow.

Other notable disruptive discussions include a panel which will look at Africa’s exploration pipeline and why this is so empty. Speakers on this panel include Junior and Emerging Miners Leadership Forum Chairperson, Orion LTD CEO and Minerals Council board member, Errol Smart; Ivanhoe Mines President and Chief Financial Officer, Marna Cloete. It will be moderated by International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) CEO and President Rohitesh Dhawan.

Another key disruptive session to look forward to, which will be moderated by Minerals Council South Africa CEO Mzila Mthenjane, will provide insight into the security of critical mineral supply and will weigh in on the role of China, the West and Africa.

Mining Indaba has always attracted strong representation from mining ministers, government representatives and investors both locally and internationally, and 2024 is no different. South African Minister for Minerals Resources and Energy, Minister Gwede Mantashe is confirmed as one of the speakers.

“As Mining Indaba turns 30, the excitement around this milestone achievement is high and with a large contingent of loyal participants, our stakeholders want to share in this unbelievable achievement. We will have strong representation from international governments and investors including the United States, Europe, Saudi Arabia, India and more, all contributing to their ideals for supporting the development of critical minerals industries in Africa. Importantly, our discussions will explore how Africa can best utilise its own minerals while still contributing towards global needs,” says Investing in African Mining Indaba Portfolio Director Eve Harper

Other headline speakers who have confirmed their attendance are Kumba Iron Ore CEO, Mpumi Zikalala; Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman; Seriti Group CEO, Mike Teke; Gold Fields CEO, Martin Preece; Glencore DRC and Chairman KCC, Marie-Chantal Kaninda; Vedanta Base Metals CEO, Christopher Griffith; Vale Base Metals Chairperson, Mark Cutifani and Minerals Council President, Nolitha Fakude to name a few.

“Our 2024 theme aims to completely elevate the audience experience for our panel discussions and all content elements within our programmes. To support this, our main stage has been rebranded ‘Disruptive Discussions’ to further emphasise our content objectives. Our priority is for our panellists to move away from typical corporate messaging and start engaging on real challenges in mining to find solutions – in other words, showcasing how they are disruptive in the industry. Smaller panels, with more engaged and participatory moderators will deliver transparent and meaningful conversations that the audience can connect with and learn from,” adds Harper.

About Investing in African Mining Indaba:

Investing in African Mining Indaba is the largest mining investment event in Africa. With a proven track record of bringing together Ministers, senior Government representatives, Mining Companies, Mid and Junior Miners, Investors, professional services as well as mining equipment and service providers. Mining Indaba is the place to meet everybody who is anybody in the African and global mining industry.

It is the must-attend event that drives the mining industry forward and provides attendees with unmatched access to the entire value chain and the most influential players in African mining for four days of high-quality content, deal-making and networking opportunities. Investing in African Mining Indaba 2024 takes place in Cape Town from 5-8 February 2023.