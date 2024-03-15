Whilst the cause of the reported cable breaks off the Ivory Coast of West Africa has not yet been confirmed, Angola Cables (www.AngolaCables.co.ao) is ensuring that the impact on Angola and other African countries is being minimized by redirecting international data and traffic to the SACS cable, which connects Angola directly to Brazil and from there to the United States and Europe.

Angola Cables has network backup and restoration solutions available through cables that have not been affected by the faults off the Ivory Coast.

Our technical team is currently diligently working with industry partners to stabilise international connectivity and to ensure that we can provide support and guarantee the stability of services to African network operators and entities that need it.

About Angola Cables:

Angola Cables is an internationally established ICT and digital solutions and network services provider and has been ranked as the most interconnected operator* on the African continent. Through our integrated IP networks and data centres, we provide extensive, low-latency, direct access connectivity to the largest IXPs, Tier 1 operators and global content providers.

Through our owned, high-capacity SACS, Monet, WACS and third-party submarine cable networks, the company directly connects to more than 30 Points of Presence and Internet Exchange Points in the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Angola Cables also operates two data centres, AngoNAP Fortaleza Tier III (Brazil) and the data centre, AngoNAP Luanda (Angola), and manages PIX in Brazil and Angonix Angola - one of the largest Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) in Africa. Through our partners and resellers in selected markets we offer advanced and secure connectivity solutions and services to a range of customers across multiple industries.

*The Center for Applied Internet Data Analysis (CAIDA) 2022

For more information, visit the website: www.AngolaCables.co.ao