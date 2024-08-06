"We couldn't take anything with us,” said Bekaye Djiré, standing on what remains of the home he shared with his brothers, sisters-in-law and their children. Everything they owned was destroyed following torrential rains in Mali’s Ségou Region.

Djiré and his family were caught off-guard in the middle of the night by rising waters in Bla, their hometown.

He explained: "We first tried to contain the water with sandbags, but that didn't work. Eventually the water reached a level where we had no choice but to leave, leaving our belongings behind. I lost everything."

Between 22 and 25 July, flooding hit central Mali, affecting 9,700 people, 67 per cent of whom were women and children. The flooding also damaged 1,500 homes, 440 latrines, 330 wells and 94 tons of grain.

Struggling with displacement

"The children feel lost because they used to sleep and eat together in the same place. That's no longer the case,” Djiré said. Some family members found refuge with neighbours, but others had to rent temporary housing.

He added: “We used to take care of each other, but now that we're separated, the adults have to keep an eye on the children and give them a sense of stability."

Maimouna, another flood survivor, lives with her husband and children in a local elementary school, which is now an emergency shelter.

She explained: “We were just about to sleep when someone shouted for us to grab what we could and leave, because the water was coming."

They sought refuge in an overcrowded school, but they’ve since moved to another school where they have a classroom as temporary housing.

Maimouna added: "We've been registered by the Government and have already received food, mosquito nets and non-food items. I needed this assistance to survive."

Fortunately, Maimouna's house did not collapse and her husband was able to salvage a few belongings with the help of neighbours. They are waiting for the water level to drop before returning.

Coordinated emergency support

In response to the crisis, the authorities activated the Operationalization of the Emergency Organization Plan. Implemented in major crises or disasters, the plan releases all available resources from State services and private individuals. OCHA alerted humanitarian partners in the area to ensure a rapid and coordinated response to affected people’s needs.

To support the Government, humanitarian partners continue helping affected people with emergency food and nutritional assistance, blankets, mats and hygiene kits.

Concerns remain despite these efforts, as Mali’s rainy season has just begun.

“I fear the worst is yet to come,” said Issiaka Coulibaly, head of the laboratory at the Centre de Santé de Référence, in Bla. The health facility also suffered damage, with its incinerator, water tower pump and generator compromised, and medicine worth at least US$16,000 ruined, raising concerns about the impact on local health services.

"Thirty-six health areas depend on us. If our facility is no longer able to receive and treat patients, it worries us," Coulibaly said solemnly.