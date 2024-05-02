A thriving creative economy fuels innovation, jobs, and economic growth across Africa. Recognizing this potential, the African Union and Google Africa join forces to launch the #DiscoverMyAfrica Shorts Challenge, a month-long campaign of the continent's rich diversity, heritage, and vibrant spirit.

In celebration of Africa Month,YouTube creators across Africa are invited to share short videos capturing their unique perspectives using the #DiscoverMyAfrica hashtag. The challenge encourages them to showcase various facets of African life, from music and art to food, fashion, and local landmarks. A curated playlist of African-inspired music on YouTube Music fuels inspiration and accompanies these creative expressions.

This initiative goes beyond celebration. As Ms. Chido Mpemba, AU Youth Envoy, states, "#DiscoverMyAfrica empowers African youth to share their stories and rich cultural heritage globally." By providing a platform for African voices, the challenge fosters cultural exchange and positions Africa as a hub of creative energy. It's about unlocking the vibrant future of Africa's creative landscape, aligning with the vision of a digitally-enabled Africa harnessing its cultural wealth for economic growth and social progress.

"YouTube is committed to supporting the diverse voices and talents that make up Africa's creative landscape," said Addy Awofisayo, Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa at YouTube. "These initiatives provide valuable resources and platforms for African filmmakers, musicians, and content creators to share their stories and connect with global audiences."

In addition to the challenge Google - African Union partnership will further celebrate Africa Month with a series of programs designed to elevate African musicians and creators. The "Up Close With" series, a platform where African music's brightest stars get up close and personal about their music and journey, will feature intimate conversations and live performances by Grammy-nominated superstars Musa Keys (South Africa) and Ayra Starr (Nigeria). These exclusive sessions will offer a rare glimpse into the artistry and creative processes of these celebrated musicians, with live performances of their chart-topping hits. The sessions will be recorded and uploaded to the artists' YouTube channels, allowing fans worldwide to experience the magic.

The #DiscoverMyAfrica Challenge is part of the African Union’s collaborative effort in driving innovation through strategic partnership with Google, through the Office of the Youth Envoy, Make Africa Digital (MAD) initiative. The MAD initiative is implemented under the African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy 2020-2030 which envisions an “integrated and inclusive digital society and economy in Africa that improves the quality of life of Africa's citizens “The MAD initiative, launched in 2023 has been domesticated in six countries - Ethiopia, Madagascar, Ghana, South Sudan, Senegal and Zambia, reaching over 4000 young Africans with innovative skills to leverage the digital economy. The #DiscoverMyAfrica Shorts Challenge will further emphasize the innovative prowess of young Africans through talent, music and story-telling.