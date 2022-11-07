United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation


H.E. Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, the Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office met with H.E. Zahir Abdelfadil Agab, Consul General of the Republic of Sudan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates and received his credentials. 

His Excellency welcomed the Consul General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing him success in his duties.

