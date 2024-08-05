On 31 July 2024, Ms. Sasirit Tangulrat, Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, had a bilateral discussion with H.E. Mr. Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, Ambassador of the State of Eritrea to Thailand with residence in New Delhi, at the Hua Chang Heritage Hotel, following the working lunch hosted in honour of the African Ambassadors accredited to Thailand, during their visit to Thailand to attend official functions in celebration of His Majesty the King’s 72nd Birthday Anniversaryon 28 July 2024.
During the discussion, both Thai and Eritrean sides took this opportunity to reiterate determination to strengthen bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Thailand and the State of Eritrea through cooperation encompassing various fields, especially the development cooperation in forms of scholarship and training programmes, cooperation in fisheries and tourism sectors, as well as cooperation in the international fora, including South - South Cooperation. On this occasion, the Eritrean Ambassador to Thailand also extended an invitation to the Thai side to visit the State of Eritrea to explore opportunities and means in further enhancing the Thai-Eritrean bilateral ties.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.