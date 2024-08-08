On 1 August 2024, Ms. Sasirit Tangulrat, Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, had a meeting with H.E. Major General (Retired) Gotsileene Morake, Ambassador of the Republic of Botswana to the Kingdom of Thailand with residence in Tokyo, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during his visit to Thailand to attend official functions in celebration of His Majesty the King’s 72nd Birthday Anniversary on 28 July 2024.
On this occasion, both sides discussed mutual cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and the possibility for the Thai side to help develop hospitality sector in Botswana. The Thai side also expressed its readiness to enhance development cooperation with the Botswanan side through annual scholarships and training programs as well as the Friends from Thailand Volunteer Programme (FFT).Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.