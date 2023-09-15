Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China


On September 13, 2023, Director-General of the Department of African Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Wu Peng attended and addressed the event of "Shared Space China-Africa Dreams - Dialogue between Chinese Taikonauts and African Youths" and the Awarding Ceremony of "My Dream" Painting Competition. Wu Peng said that with the concerted efforts of all walks of life in China and Africa, China's Tian'gong space station held its first international painting exhibition, where "My Dream" paintings were shown in outer space for the first time. China is ready to provide greater opportunities for Africa's sustainable development through Chinese modernization within such mechanisms as Belt and Road cooperation and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. Chinese taikonauts attended the awarding ceremony and had a dialogue with African youths via video link. African diplomatic envoys to China and representatives of Chinese and African university students attended the event on the spot.

The "My Dream" Painting Competition for African Youths was successfully held in March this year. More than 2,000 African youths enthusiastically submitted their works, 10 pieces of which were sent on Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship to Tian'gong space station at the end of May.

