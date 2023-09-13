The Director General NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed paid a courtesy call on his Excellency, Gov Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri at the Government House Yola on 12th September, 2023.

The DG NEMA ably represented by Hajiya Fatima Kasim, Director Special Duties accompanied by Mr Ado Sanusi, Deputy Director (DSD) and Ayuba Ladan, Head of Nema Yola Operations office were received by the Chief of staff to his Excellency, Dr Edgar Amos and ES Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency ADSEMA at his office.

In her opening remarks, Hajiya Fatima Kasim stated that the DG will have loved to be in Yola for the important visit but was engaged on other important National Assignment. She went further to read the DGs Opening remarks. She informed his Excellency that the visit was informed by the recent breach of peace by hoodlums resulting in Vandalization and Destructions of Government offices and warehouses including NEMA Yola offices. She also commiserated with Government and people of Adamawa over recent boats mishaps in the State.

His Excellency, as represented by Dr Edgar Amos appreciated the commitment of NEMA in providing succour to the distressed and noted that the State government is responding to the observations on the possible relocation of NEMA office and warehouses. He thanked the NEMA delegation and conveyed His Excellency’s warmest greetings to the Director General.

The Courtesy call ended with a group Photograph.