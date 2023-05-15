Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed yesterday interacted with the media as he briefed them on the recent evacuation of Nigerians stranded in Sudan that were evacuated back home by the Federal Government through NEMA.
He specially thanked President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for approving the operation through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. He also thanked Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs and staff of the Ministries. The DG NEMA further appreciated the roles played by the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, HFC NCFRMI and staff of those agencies as well as other stakeholders that include the Nigerian Airforce, Nigerian embassies in Sudan and Egypt, Port Health, NSCDC, DSS, NIS and FAAN.
He further commended NEMA Staff that participated in the operation especially the Incident Commander, members of the advance team that travelled to Egypt and the reception team.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria.