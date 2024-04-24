On Wednesday, April 24, for about 50 minutes from 4:30 p.m., Minister for Foreign Affairs Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko received a courtesy call from the Diplomatic Missions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Japan.
- At the outset, Minister Kamikawa paid tribute to the ECOWAS diplomatic missions for its ongoing efforts to strengthen relations with Japan, and introduced Japan’s initiatives for peace and stability in the Sahel region and the coastal countries of the Gulf of Guinea, while also explaining her lifework such as the efforts based on the perspective of Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) and reinforcement of cooperation based on the humanitarian-development-peace nexus. Minister Kamikawa also mentioned that Japan has been supporting Africa's development through TICAD for more than 30 years, and that the TICAD Ministerial Meeting in August this year will be held to support Africa's internal transformation, including the Agenda 2063, and to strengthen cooperation with the African countries to reinforce global governance, including the rule of law, in preparation for TICAD 9 next year.
- H.E. Mr. Blamoh NELSON, Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to Japan and Dean of the ECOWAS Diplomatic Missions to Japan, expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the role Japan is playing in the development of the West Africa and his expectation to develop relations between Japan and ECOWAS countries from various perspectives, including increasing Japanese investment and cooperation for human resource development. Other ambassadors also expressed their desire to strengthen bilateral relations as well as economic ties between the West African region and Japan.
- In closing, Minister Kamikawa stated that, in light of the useful comments and expectations received from the ambassadors today, Japan will continue to emphasize dialogue with each country and work closely with ECOWAS countries, both bilaterally and internationally, including at TICAD, in cooperation with the business community.