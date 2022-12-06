On December 2, 2022, diplomatic envoys of African countries to China, including South Africa, Cameroon, Senegal, Lesotho, Kenya, Uganda, Benin, Nigeria, Mozambique, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Sao Tome and Principe, Comoros, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Chad, Niger, Côte d'Ivoire, Gambia, the Gabonese Republic, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, as well as the representative of African Union to China went to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to mourn Comrade Jiang Zemin. They left messages on the condolence book, expressed deep condolences over the passing of Comrade Jiang Zemin, extended sincere sympathy to Comrade Jiang Zemin’s family, and spoke highly of Comrade Jiang Zemin’s important contributions to China’s reform, opening up and development, and to promoting world peace and development.
Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao expressed his gratitude to the diplomatic envoys who came to convey condolences.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.