Royal Thai Embassy, Cairo, Egypt


On 18 and 20 April 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy together with the Thai Students’ Association in Cairo under the Royal Patronage organised workshops on "Data Analysis with Microsoft Excel". The workshops were organized according to the curriculum prepared by Microsoft (Thailand) and ThaiMOOC. The students learned how to prepare, analyze and share data using tools such as pivot tables and graphs. There were 52 students participated and passed the test, and received a certificate from Microsoft/ThaiMOOC.

The said workshops are part of a Digital Skills Training program aimed to improve digital skills of Thai students and prepare them for the world of work.

