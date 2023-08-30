Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that Egidio Monteiro, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Southern Africa, will speak at the fourth edition of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0), taking place from September 13-14 in Luanda. During the conference, Monteiro will provide insight into the role global logistics companies such as DHL play in advancing energy services and distribution in Angola.

The effective use of personnel, infrastructure and equipment is critical for the success and sustainability of new projects and current facilities in the energy industry. Energy companies meet multiple challenges, including cost pressures, a changing energy mix, and the rising influence of renewable energy in the conventional market. DHL, as one of the region's top freight companies, has the knowledge and ability to serve International Oil Companies and service providers operating in Angola and beyond.

“The oil, gas and energy sectors play an important role in the Angolan economy. DHL has always been an active logistics player in the sector, and for more than 20 years has contributed to its growth by delivering ETE international and domestic transport logistics services, ocean, air, industrial projects, courier, and various VAS solutions (road, shipping, warehousing, husbandry, and clearing services). We capitalize on our global network capabilities and expertise with a focus on meeting customers’ needs and expectations,” stated Monteiro.

Monteiro, as CEO for the Southern African area, has instilled a new philosophy in DHL Global Forwarding, striving for efficient and on-time freight shipments. To satisfy consumer requests, he supports an end-to-end strategy and result-oriented teams. Monteiro began his career as a courier before becoming the country manager of DHL Global Forwarding Angola in 2008. During AOG 2023, Monteiro will speak on logistical challenges for the energy sector in southern Africa, notably Angola, during the AOG 2023 conference.

“Logistics companies play an important role in supporting the development and competitiveness of Angola’s energy market. As the country consolidates its position as a regional supplier and the government moves to take Angolan energy global, the AOG 2023 conference will serve as a catalyst in this agenda, connecting players and investors to logistics providers,” states Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO of AOG-organizer Energy Capital&Power.

For more information about AOG 2023, visit www.AngolaOilAndGas.com.