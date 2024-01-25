The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Scott Nathan led a Presidential Delegation to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi on January 20, 2024, in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Members of the Presidential Delegation also included:

The Honorable Lucy Tamlyn, U.S. Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State

The Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development

Ms. Chidi Blyden, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Millennium Challenge Corporation

CEO Nathan extended his congratulations to President Tshisekedi on his reelection and noted his enthusiasm for finding ways that the U.S. can work together with the DRC to realize its vast potential to become an anchor of stability and prosperity on the continent. He reiterated this sentiment in a meeting with DRC Minister of Finance Nicolas Kazadi.

While in Kinshasa, CEO Nathan engaged with numerous African leaders including those from Kenya, Malawi, Senegal, and Zambia, among others, to discuss DFC’s work in their respective countries and to explore opportunities to further develop a strong pipeline for DFC investment in key sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, energy security, health, and critical minerals. He also met with private sector leaders to explore opportunities for DFC to grow its investments in the DRC.