Today, Monday, November 14, 2022, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, received a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan in Iraq, Mr. Abdul Rahim Sar Al-Khatim Abdul Rahman.

They discussed relations between the two countries, focusing on issues of bilateral cooperation, the importance of coordination, and unifying positions in international forums. The two sides also discussed regional issues of common interest.

His Excellency the Minister said that Iraq is looking forward to developing relations with Sudan and upgrading them to meet the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples, stressing the need to continue working to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and increase levels of coordination and consultation at all levels.

The Minister wished the Ambassador success in his duties in Baghdad, expressing the readiness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide all services to the diplomatic mission; to develop joint action between the two countries.

For his part, the Sudanese ambassador offered his country’s congratulations to Iraq on the occasion of forming the new government, expressing his government’s aspiration to develop relations with Iraq in all fields, and to continue coordination and consultation between the two sides on various issues.